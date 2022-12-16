Carole Middleton ‘looks fantastic as always’ in £289 ‘chic’ green

For the occasion, Carole wowed in a Hobbs London Maryam skirted coat in the colour forest green, a direct contrast to both Zara Tindall and Pippa Middleton who she walked in with.
Zara and Pippa were wearing almost identical burgundy coats, so Carole’s forest green garment really stood out from the crowd.
The coat, which has now sold out in every size except size eight, retails for just £289 compared to its original price of £369.
The description says: “Inspired by our equestrian heritage, the ultra-feminine Maryam wool coat will make a timeless addition to your winter wardrobe.
“Perfect for desk to dinner days, just add heels as your head out the office.”
The 100 percent wool coat features a single-breasted silhouette with faux horn buttons, a fit and flare shape with a full skirt, a velvet collar and flap pockets, and stab stitch detailing.
To accessorise, Carole carried her Emmy London “Natasha jet black” clutch bag, which sells for a whopping £395.
The description reads: “A popular Emmy London kid suede clutch bag in a wearable jet black shade.
Carole finished her outfit with some cosy black tights and black kitten heels for some added chic.
Royal fans on social media loved Carole’s outfit. Twitter user @ElsieBee10 wrote: “Gorgeous green!”
Similarly, Instagram user @catherine.duncan48 added: “Carole always dresses nicely, the coat is lovely on her.”
Another fan, @stephanie_helton09 said: “Carole looks fantastic as always! Love the Aquatalia Royal Dry booties she is wearing too!”
Royal watcher @luxmeagainpreloved commented: “Carole looks amazing. Modern, yet classic! Chic and elegant.”
Another fan, @h_k_bend said: “The skirt portion is nice and green is always great for a classic holiday look.”
One Instagram user @chirper88 added: “Always so classy.” Many fans noted that Carole must have been so proud of her daughter, the Princess of Wales, for organising such an occasion.
For instance, Twitter user @jenifer071978 wrote: “I can’t imagine how proud the Princess of Wales’ parents must be of her.”
