Categories
Life Style

Charlene loses her ‘look of desperate sadness’ with Prince Albert


This is the first time Charlene attends the Christmas event since 2020, as last year she suffered “both physically and emotionally” due to an ongoing health condition, the Palace explained.

On this occasion, Charlene and Albert seemed happier and more united while undertaking the royal engagement together.

This is something the public rarely sees and the body language expert commented in past appearances that the couple’s interactions didn’t seem relaxed.

Judi explained during an outing together in the summer that “both Albert and Charlene’s smiles looked a little forced rather than relaxed, symmetric mouth and eye smiles that might be prompted by authentic good humour”.



Source link

Avatar

By Andrea Blazquez

Andrea Blazquez is the Assistant Late Lifestyle Editor at Express.co.uk. Andrea joined the company in 2021 after working as a social media officer, media researcher and TV and radio journalist at various news outlets as well as in the travel industry for years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.