Charles ‘wants it all to go away’ as Royals silent on Harry & Meghan

Kensington Palace billed the event as a chance for the royals to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK”.

The Palace added that the royals would “celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

King Charles spent an evening celebrating Hannukah with the Jewish community at an event where he was also uncharacteristically quiet.

The King danced with Anne Frank’s stepsister Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor, at Finchley Road’s JW3 community centre to celebrate the holiday.