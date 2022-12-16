Charlie Stayt branded ‘biased’ for ‘attacking’ SNP’s John Swinney

Stayt was quick to point out: “Your manifesto pledge was specifically not to raise taxes.”

“That’s correct,” Swinney said before adding: “But we also say in the manifesto, that we reserve the right to take a different stance if circumstances changed.

“And I don’t think anybody could look at the economic and financial circumstances of today, with all the turbulence created by the war in Ukraine, the rising energy prices, inflation at a level that, frankly most people have never really experienced in their lives.”

“The circumstances have changed dramatically,” he went to say.