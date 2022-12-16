Compound in 4 fruits may increase number of blood capillaries in

Heart attacks occur when blood flow to the heart comes to a sudden halt due to an obstruction. Fortunately, some people grow arteries that allow blood flow to bypass these blockages. One natural polyphenol that has been detected in more than 70 plant species may facilitate the formation of these collateral capillaries, allowing blood flow to circumvent any deadly blockages.

Scientists have long tried to determine how the body builds new capillaries, and the answer is becoming increasingly clear.

Developmental biologist Kristy Red-Horse, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator at Stanford University, highlighted the importance of the mechanism earlier this year.

She said: “They connect like ladder runners to larger arteries.

“We can use the heart’s natural mechanisms and push it towards making its own natural bypasses.”

