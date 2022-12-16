Cramer’s lightning round: Lucid Group is too dangerous to own

Brookfield Renewable Partners: “I’ve been skeptical of that one … but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn’t something here we can’t find.”
Crown Holdings: “[Formerly] Crown Cork, I love those guys. … The stock has come down. I think it’s a great industrial. You’ve got a winner.”
Lucid Group: “We don’t want to fool around with that. The thing just goes down and down. I see a trend. … I think that one is just too dangerous.”
Joby Aviation: “Joby Aviation … is like a Jules Verne story. … Let’s leave it like a story and not think of it as a stock.”
