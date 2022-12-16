CS:GO vs Valorant vs Call of Duty: Which FPS Game Dominated 2022?

Rainbow Six Invitational for the current competitive season has not commenced yet and it is scheduled to take place in early 2023 which makes the viewer count of over 121,000 peak viewers look inaccurate. We expect it to take over Halo once the world championship takes place and there is also a lot of anticipation behind for future events.

Call of Duty and Overwatch’s viewerships this year are similar to previous years and they continue to generate respectable viewership. The two shockers on the list are Free Fire and Halo. Free Fire had exceptionally high peak viewership with 2021’s World Series getting over 5.4 Million peak viewers. This year, the World Series in Bangkok reached just over 350,000 viewers in comparison.

Halo on the other hand had a lot of surrounding it. 343 Industries removed crowdfunding from the prize pool right before the world championship, which upset a lot of pros and the lack of in-game updates and missing features have contributed to the decline in the game’s popularity.