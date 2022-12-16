Dan Goldenberg Interview: Call of Duty Endowment Bowl III

The third Call of Duty Endowment Bowl is being held today, Friday, December 16 from 9AM to 1PM PST, benefiting the veteran-focused charity. The Call of Duty Endowment was first created in 2009 in collaboration with Activision Blizzard to address the joblessness crisis veterans face once home from duty. The charity aims to help veterans transition to civilian life by situating them with high-quality careers, providing this work aid to the armed forces of both the United States and Britain.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The charity has achieved great things since its inception, with the Call of Duty Endowment celebrating 100,000 veterans aided earlier this year. The Bowl event itself first premiered in 2019, pitting different branches of the armed forces against each other in team-based Call of Duty combat, with all proceeds from the competition going to support helping veterans find jobs. Last year, the United States Space Force team took home the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl trophy, but who will win competing in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 this year is still anybody’s game.

Related: Modern Warfare 2 Launch DLC Will Support Real-Life Veterans

Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment Dan Goldenberg participated in an email interview with Screen Rant to discuss the competition and why the charity is so important for veterans.

Screen Rant: Can you talk a bit about how the C.O.D.E Bowl first started? I know the Endowment itself has been around since 2009, but this is only the third competition.

CODE Bowl grew out of a streaming event called The Race to Prestige, started by some super talented streamers who wanted to help the Endowment. Over time, and as both streaming and esports evolved, we saw an opportunity to shift the content to focus on the military community we serve. The Army Navy Football game gave us the inspiration for this new event: CODE Bowl. We aimed to create the Army-Navy Game for the video game generation. We also wanted to expand the appeal of the event to beyond just two military branches in one country, and we now have nine US and UK military branches participating.

For readers who may not be familiar with the work of the Call of Duty Endowment, how would you describe how it works to help fund veteran employment? What makes the Endowment’s work so important?

The Call of Duty Endowment is focused on finding and funding the highest performing non-profits that place vets in high quality jobs. To date, we’ve funded the placement of more than 110,000 veterans into good careers (that’s a group of vets more than half the size of the US Marine Corps or UK military) and $6.4 billion in economic impact for veterans and their families. We do this at 1/10 the cost per placement of US Department of Labor efforts. Because Activision Blizzard covers all of our operating costs, every cent we raise goes directly to putting veterans in jobs—it’s incredibly rare for a non-profit to have this advantage in its mission. The combined underemployment and unemployment rate for veterans is more than 60%. Veterans are significantly more likely to be underemployed—working in jobs beneath their experience and skill set—than non-veterans. Given the inflationary pressures on everyone today, the importance of a good paying, high quality job has never been more important. If a veteran has meaningful employment, any other problem they face—housing, mental health, physical health, etc.—is more surmountable.

How are the different teams for each military branch assembled? Are there tryouts beforehand?

There are significant differences in how each branch does this. The US Army and Navy have full time teams—think the Blue Angels of gaming—whereas the US Air Force and most of the other branches have ad hoc teams typically selected through tournaments. As you can imagine, there is tremendous competition within the military to be on these teams. When the US Army first stood-up the team they had 7,000 applicants express interest.

What kind of fundraising goals are you trying to achieve this year?

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, the event has already raised more than $500,000 to help veterans. Our non-military streamers are also helping with a donation button on their personal streams. Overall, our fundraising effort to date have allowed us to issue more than $62 million in grants since our inception.

Related: Team Courage Wins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare U.S. Army eSports CODE Bowl

Since its founding, the Endowment has become the largest philanthropic funder of veteran employment. What do you think has contributed to make it so successful?

Three things: first, our Seal of Distinction model for finding the highest performing non-profits in the US and UK. We work with Deloitte to perform this screening and the results allow us to place vets at 1/10 the cost of US Government efforts and with higher quality outcomes. Second, unrivaled support from Activision Blizzard, including covering all our operating costs, making significant donations each year, and the unbelievable generosity of scores of employees who volunteer to help with the Endowment’s operations (my greatest fear in this work is not thanking everyone who does this work). Finally, the commitment from the Call of Duty community and corporate partners like USAA and Pilot Company, which have helped us raise tens of millions to place vets in jobs.

How do you see the C.O.D.E and C.O.D.E. Bowl continuing to grow in future years?

This year’s growth has been about a live audience, adding a team (US Coast Guard), more audacious marketing (trophy in space), adjacency to Call of Duty League and Call Of Duty Mobile events, and adding a third streaming platform (Facebook). I think in the future we will look at a broader international military team participation, but we’ll first evaluate how this year’s event goes.

Is there anything else you want players to know about the C.O.D.E. Bowl or the Endowment itself?

The best thing a veteran can do with employment is to ask for help. According to a Penn State study, veterans that ask for professional help with resume writing and job interview skills are 2-3 times more likely to land a meaningful job. Veterans should never pay for these services. Our website lists groups we fund that offer this type of help free of charge: www.CallofDutyEndowment.org.

More: Call Of Duty Returning To Nintendo After 9 Years Away

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl can be streamed Friday, December 16 from 9AM to 1PM PST on the Call of Duty Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube channels. More information about the Call of Duty Endowment program can be found at www.CallofDutyEndowment.org.