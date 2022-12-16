Daniel Craig on the things he misses the most about UK

The former James Bond star lives in New York, but still pines for the UK – and likes to come home regularly to see family and friends. The 54-year-old told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I miss the country all the time – even though it’s been going through some really awful times recently.

“I really miss the weather, it’s dark now and dank…You forget, it’s suddenly 3 o’clock and it’s dark here.”

But Daniel noted: “I don’t miss the rain.”

The avid Liverpool fan, who was brought up on the Wirral, recently took the lead in Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway – and says he would like to do more theatre work in London soon, too.

He said: “That would be wonderful, but I’d have to plan it round the family.

“I don’t like being away from home. You miss out on school and all the myriad of things that are happening right now.

“Work is work – but I want to get back as soon as I can.”

The father of two, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, 52, was also promoting whodunnit film Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out.