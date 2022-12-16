Danny Baker slams ‘grotesque pantomime’ as Prince George wears





Former BBC presenter Danny Baker sparked a debate on social media after he questioned Prince George’s attire. The 65-year-old retweeted a video that showed the family entering Westminster Abbey and the caption read: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.” Charlotte matched Kate’s attire as the mum and daughter duo both donned a burgundy coat while George rocked a similar outfit to William. The prince wore a navy blue suit jacket teamed with smart trousers, a matching tie and smart shoes. READ MORE: Victoria Beckham says husband’s ‘heartbroken’ over Harper

Simon commented: “He’s fine. It’s no different to any other kid attending Church with his parents. Carols and the Nativity make Christmas special for children and adults alike. I used to love Carols as a kid, still do.” Marika agreed: “He is going to a beautiful carol service dressed in a jacket and tie, the uniform of pretty much every English school boy. Why is that a “grotesque pantomime?” Should he have worn a tracksuit?” “Have you seen a school uniform? Shirt, tie, blazer,” quizzed Rachel. John tweeted: “It’s nice to see people, including children, properly dressed. The decline in dress standards is indicative of the nation’s attitude to everything. We need to sort ourselves out. I am one for wearing jeans, or shorts, but have suits for formal occasions and it’s nice to posh up.” DON’T MISS… Jane Fonda shares cancer update as she stops treatment[LATEST]

Danny’s comments come months after royal fans shared concern after Prince George was spotted at Wimbledon wearing a suit during the scorching hot weather where temperatures reached 40C in July. Sports-lover George appeared with his parents to watch the climactic finale of the Men’s Singles competition between Novak Djokovic who beat out Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller on Centre Court. Meanwhile, Kate and her family were joined by other senior royals at Westminster Abbey including King Charles and Camilla. As well as Sophie Wessex, she was joined by Princess Eugenie who attended the carol service with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice arrived with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the pair greeted waiting crowds with warm smiles. Before the service, Kate was heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practise singing. “On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” she said. “Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons.”