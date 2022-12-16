Diana’s brother breaks silence following final Netflix episodes





Earl Spencer posted trivia about Althorp House, his family estate, on social media, in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive documentary on Netflix. The brother of the late Princess Diana, and uncle to Harry, shared a portrait of King Charles I with his followers, without reacting or commenting at all on the explosive series of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In an Instagram post, Charles Spencer uploaded a picture of the portrait, captioned: “Portrait of Charles I, hanging in the Picture Gallery at @althorphouse – the king visited the house in the 1630s, as an honoured guest – at one banquet recorded as feasting on herons, peacocks, and even the humble potato (which was relatively new to England then). “He was also allowed to visit Althorp several times in 1647, when being held prisoner at his palace of Holdenby – after losing the first English Civil War. “The king’s hobbies included Bible-reading, chess, and lawn bowls, and Althorp had an excellent bowling green. Charles was executed in London, in January 1649.” His followers expressed their amusement, with some writing “Very apt portrait and king to reflect on today”, and “I wish, I was a fly on your wall. The history you family would have collected in time”. READ MORE: ‘Harry and Meghan proves that ‘the new fashion is to be a victim’

In the bombshell series on Netflix, Harry spoke of bullying allegations against Meghan, calling it “institutional gaslighting”, and compared her treatment to that of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. He also went on to claim the duchess suffered a miscarriage “because of what the Mail did” during her lawsuit battle. The pair shared their anguish over the online hate Meghan faced, with the duchess breaking down in tears as she talked about receiving death threats, saying the negative media coverage had made people say they wanted to kill her. The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, wiped away tears as she recalled how Meghan told her she wanted to take her own life, while Harry said he hated himself for the way he reacted as “institutional Harry” rather than “husband Harry” after the duchess told him she was feeling suicidal. DON’T MISS: Jennie Bond urges Harry to forget any apology from William and move on

Meghan and Harry ‘don’t provide any proof’ in new documentary

Harry and Meghan ‘in control of narrative’ as Palace tight lipped

Footage showed the Sussexes enjoying family life in California with their children, Archie and Lili. But a documentary crew captured Harry holding up his phone to Meghan to show her a text from William after the Oprah interview aired, with Meghan reacting with “wow” as she looked at the screen and Harry screwing up his eyes in distress. Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham almost three years ago to resolve the Sussexes’ future plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals. He described William’s dealings with him and accused his father, Charles, of saying things that were not true, but said the Queen remained passive.