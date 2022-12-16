Does ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Appropriate Maori Traditions?

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.The comparisons that the first Avatar drew with the American war epic Dances With Wolves were fairly clear. Not only was Avatar also a film about an outsider assimilating to an indigenous species and fighting against his former government, but the film’s depiction of the RDA’s slaughtering of the Na’vi is a clear allegory for the genocide of indigenous people by European colonizers. James Cameron has never been shy about discussing the obvious connection. He stated bluntly that the film examines history “with all its conflict and bloodshed between the military aggressors from Europe and the indigenous peoples.” He added that “it was never meant to be subtle.” The genuine respect that the production crew had for the history they were alluding to is seen in the ways that both films in the series honor the history, traditions, and culture of the Maori indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand.





Maori culture began in New Zealand after East Polynesian settlers took canoe trips to the island in the 14th century. The Maori traditions evolved during their isolation from the rest of the world, and over the course of the next several decades, they created unique crafts, language, cultural landmarks, and religious pillars. It wasn’t until the 18th century that European settlers began interacting with the Maori, leading to a forced treaty in which they were forced to assimilate into Western culture. While European colonizers attempted to repress Maori culture, there are still many active Maori societies in New Zealand today. The Maori play an integral role in New Zealand politics, society, culture, and media.

Avatar is not a clear allegory to just one historical instance of colonization and genocide. There are allusions to the Europeans’ cruelty towards indigenous people in North America, Latin America’s struggles with the United Fruit Company, and the mistreatment India at the hands of British rule. It’s a universal anti-imperialist story that has significance to today’s issues as well, particularly in the ways that the story revolves around environmentalism and corporate malpractice. However, Maori culture has been used as one of the primary inspirations for some of the cultures in Avatar: The Way of Water. The allusions have sparked debate, criticism, and praise from members of the community.





The References to Maori Culture Are Intentional in Avatar

It was important for Cameron and his crew to be respectful of Maori culture, as it was announced in 2013 that the Avatar sequels would all be filming in New Zealand. The Way of Water introduces the Great Barrier Reef Metkayina Clan, which was directly inspired by the Maori. While amidst the production the Maori academic Hamuera Kahi stated that he was concerned about how these traditions would be perceived by western audiences, though he also stated that he didn’t believe it was appropriation, he also said that he had confidence in actor Cliff Curtis, who portrays the Metkayina chief Tonowari. According to Kahi, Curtis is “a kapa haka performer who has competed at regional competitions with Te Pikikotuku o Ngāti Rongomai, and he comes from a whānau of haka experts.”

The use of Maori traditions dates back to the first Avatar. There was a sequence involving ritualistic dance that the Na’vi perform was styled after the traditional Haka dance that was shot but ultimately removed from the theatrical cut. Additionally, Cameron stated that he had studied the Maori language when developing the Na’vi language and dialect. It was something that producer Jon Landau had in mind with the sequels, as he felt that it was important “to introduce us to new clans who are diverse, who look different, who have different backgrounds culturally to show movie-going audiences the diversity that exists in indigenous cultures.”

Cliff Curtis’ Performance as Tonowari Has Roots in Maori Culture

Curtis wanted Tonowari to have the same humility that is integral to the Maori culture. He emphasized the phrase “te āhua o te whakaiti,” which he explains means “not to belittle yourself but to understand that you are a part of something much greater than yourself.” Prior to his appearance in The Way of Water, Curtis appeared in several films that deal with the Maori traditions, including Once Were Warriors and The Whale Rider. Curtis also discussed that the Metkayina Clan’s deep connection with the sea creatures of the barrier reef was inspired by the stories he grew up hearing from his older family members. He said that the stories that were “mythology” to his ancestors came to life in The Way of Water.

The design of several Moko lip tattoos directly inspired similar markings on the female members of the Metkayina Clan. Ronal’s (Kate Winslet) robes emulate the traditional grass skirts of the Maori, and the scrolls and textiles used by the Metkayina Clan also bear a strong resemblance to Maori artwork. A local production crew in New Zealand helped design the distinctive look of each of the characters. The influence of the Maori belief of Kaitiakitanga is seen in the reef people’s unflinching desire to protect their natural shores.

The Way of Water Deals With Colonialism and Its Impact

One of the most heartbreaking moments in the film is when Ronal weeps for the death of a tulkun, the whale-like creatures that Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and the men of the RDA have been hunting. Many Maori tribes also believe in a deep spiritual connection with whales, and some believe that they guided their ancestors to safety in their voyages. Whales were only hunted sparingly for food and utensils, but it was important to early Maori tribes to make use of the entire body out of respect. We see this violated in the film when Quaritch removes a tulkun’s brain fluid, and then callously disposes of the rest of its body out of cruelty. However, Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) daughter, Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), is able to telepathically connect with a tulkun that comes to his family’s aid during the final action sequence.

The Way of Water does deal with some of the darker aspects of Maori history, as the themes of colonization and imperialism that were present in the first film are emphasized even more. However, much of the film is focused on the pure beauty of Pandora’s natural wonders, and how they are honored by various Na’vi clans. The Metkayina Clan’s acceptance of the Sully family at the very end is a sign of cultural unity as these heroes stand up to violent colonizers in the upcoming sequels.

