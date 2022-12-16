Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shared The Sweetest Message To

The Rock has three daughters: Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. He often shares cute images on social media of himself spending quality time with them. I’m still obsessed with this pic of him detangling Tiana’s hair while she looks terrified, LOL.
And he’s so stoked about having all daughters! When asked if he leans into being a “girl dad” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dwayne said, “I lean into it with all 280 pounds of my body. … I was raised by women, strong women, so my whole existence has been surrounded by estrogen — with the exception of my dog. But I love being a girl dad.”
Well, the actor posted a sweet message today to celebrate Jasmine’s seventh birthday!
“Happiest birthday to my little, fearless tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia,” he wrote on Instagram. “And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for.”
“Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down, and I always got your back.”
“I love you more than words exist for me, and I’m flying home so I can tuck you in tonight! Happy birthday, baby,” he concluded.
So sweet! Happy birthday, Jasmine!
