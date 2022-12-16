EastEnders’ Mick Carter’s last Christmas teased in new trailer

@cgre tweeted: “Why do I have a feeling our Janine is either gonna murder Mick or make an attempt… #EastEnders.”

However, one fan sympathised with Janine’s situation remarking on how close Mick and Linda are.

@googoogajoob78 added: “The thing with Mick and Linda is that no woman would be happy with how close they are, let alone someone who is a sociopath…#EastEnders.”

Will Mick escape Janine or will Christmas in Walford end in tragedy?

