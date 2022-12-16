Eating hot soup could increase the risk of oesophageal cancer

For example, research, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, warns that hot drinks can almost triple your risk of oesophageal cancer.

Looking at more than 500,000 UK adults, the study focused on people who were more likely to drink coffee and tea.

The study concluded that while more research is necessary, coffee consumption was causally associated with risk of oesophageal cancer, with some evidence reporting that this is related to a temperature effect.

Dr Lee listed another study, looking at this link. She said: “In a 2019 prospective study of Japanese tea drinkers, who were followed up for 10 years, those who drank 700ml or more of very hot tea per day, ≥60°C, had a 90 percent increased risk of squamous cell oesophageal cancer, in comparison to those who drank less than 700ml per day and at 60°C.

