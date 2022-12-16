EDN GIRLS TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR: Hemmen and Probst make

One is a junior. The other is a freshman.

But together, they are both dynamite.

Teutopolis junior Olivia Hemmen and freshman Anna Probst had one great season on the court for the Lady Shoes, culminating in a sectional doubles championship. The duo finished with a 21-6 record as the No. 1 doubles team for Teutopolis, doing so after losing two great doubles teams one year prior.

“Doubles was wide open heading into the season,” Teutopolis head coach Allison Deters said. “There were a lot of different moving pieces, and I needed to figure out where they would fit best. I initially had Josie [Drees] and Olivia slated to play together in the first tournament, but it rained out. So, with the extra week of practice, I had the girls play together and [tried] some different combinations, and it felt like the chemistry was best with [Olivia and Anna]. Although they aren’t classmates, they’re both very competitive and talented athletes, and they all fit naturally.

“That’s how the chemistry developed.”

Their attitudes reflect that, as well.

“It’s one of the best parts of the whole dynamic,” Deters said. “In addition to being great tennis players, they are great people. I couldn’t ask for better role models, even as a freshman and a junior, for the other girls on the team and the kids in our park district program, the little girls who want to play tennis one day. Having that positive attitude, they’re very respectful and kind to the people they play with, and that’s what’s most important.”

For Probst, what also turned out to be important was having someone alongside her who had the opportunity to advance to the State Final one year before.

Hemmen advanced with now-graduated Lexi Will.

“I think Olivia stepped up this season and brought the experience to that duo,” Deters said. “She brought confidence even though she had to step up from No. 5 singles to No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles; she brought confidence that she had played before, and she could help Anna learn the ropes quickly and step into that role of a leader.”

Being blessed with pure athleticism isn’t too shabby, either.

“I’ve seen Anna play on the courts in park district since the fourth grade and probably before that, too,” Deters said. “The Probst family enjoys tennis, so I understand what that love is like and how to share it with their family members. Getting to watch her grow from summer tennis back in the fourth grade to now being a freshman and being able to compete like she’s watched her cousins do for so many years; she’s just been waiting for her opportunity. It’s been fun to see her get to thrive.

“Anna is so eager to learn and so eager to compete and so eager to play. She’s a natural competitor in every sport she competes in; she thrived with Olivia having the experience to build on and then having no fear and being aggressive at the net.”

The good times won’t stop anytime soon, though.

Both have one more year together, while Probst has three more years, leaving their head coach thrilled.

“I’m very excited for next year already,” Deters said. “I wish we could start it now. We have a lot coming back, and we’re going to have a strong team again, so I’m very excited to see how things go. Those two will be able to make some strides in the offseason and, hopefully, come back even stronger for Olivia’s senior season and another year for Anna.”

GET TO KNOW OLIVIA

What was your favorite moment from the season? “My favorite moment from the season was when we were playing St. Anthony in the sectional championship.”

What was the funniest moment from the season? “When we sang the whole way home on a long bus ride because the speaker died.”

What is your routine before, during, and after matches? “Before matches, I try to relax and focus on having confidence. During the match, I try to think about what strategies are working best, and after the match, I try to think about things from my game that I need to improve on.”

What is your favorite sport besides cross country? “Softball.”

What is your favorite restaurant? “Applebee’s.”

If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? “Donate some, go on a nice vacation, and invest the rest.”

I need concert tickets to… “George Strait.”

GET TO KNOW ANNA

What was your favorite moment from the season? “The state tournament and playing against competitive teams, shopping, and going out to eat was such a favorite moment of mine.”

What was the funniest moment from the season? “The funniest moment was probably when our speaker died on the bus ride home; we spent the last hour singing without a speaker.”

What is your routine before, during, and after matches? “Before matches and after matches, I like to stretch and take time to pray. During matches, we like to hype each other up after points.”

What is your favorite sport besides cross country? “Basketball.”

What is your favorite restaurant? “Olive Garden.”

If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? “I would buy a vacation home by the ocean or in the mountains, save some for the future, and donate parts.”

I need concert tickets to… “Taylor Swift.”