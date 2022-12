“I kind of fell into it,” she explained. “Not by chance, it was by choice.

“On Handmaid’s they asked me to be a producer, and I said, ‘Okay, but I don’t want that if it’s just a title’.

During the earlier seasons, Elisabeth had conversations with fellow producer Warren Little to enhance her skills as a TV producer.

On the Smartless Podcast, she recalled: “I said, ‘I’d like to really learn how to do this.’”