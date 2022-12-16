Emmerdale couple’s future plans shattered after disappointing

Marcus Dean (played by Darcy Grey) and Ethan Anderson (Emile John) are hoping to buy a house together in Emmerdale but have struggled to find a place. In upcoming scenes, they find somewhere that could work for them as a couple but at the last minute their hopes are dashed by some frustrating news.

Next week, Marcus is concerned when he hears Ethan’s boss Greg is coming for lunch.

He makes an excuse leaving Ethan puzzled but understanding about his partner’s abruptness.

Later, Marcus has a change of heart and joins them for a meal.

Emmerdale fans will remember Marcus feeling uneasy when he was left alone with Greg this week.

