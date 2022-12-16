England insiders ‘think Gareth Southgate will stay’ after FA

Southgate has reportedly been positive over his role and the future of the national team during discussions at the World Cup, but ex-England defender Gary Neville believes a decision needs to be made quickly. “I think Gareth needs to come out in the next couple of days and put it to bed, and just say ‘I’m staying’, or ‘I’m not’,” he told Sky Sports.

“Because I don’t think it goes into the new year because we’ve got games in March I think, and I don’t think that’s fair for the FA, because they need to find a successor. Gareth obviously is honest, a man with great integrity and he’ll make the decision that is right for him, and right for the FA as well – he’ll do the right thing.

“It feels to me like 18 months is right, and that they’re doing this next tournament with Gareth knowing there’s a succession plan in place, it would feel right to me.”