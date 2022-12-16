Everything We Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2

The Dutton family needs a break. Sure, they’ve spent most of Season Five partying on the ranch and herding cattle. But… they’ve done it for seven weeks straight while their enemies plot to take it all away from them. At home, we’ve put at least seven hours of eyeball strain into Season Five, and it’s time for some much-needed rest. What better way than to spend that free time than with family this holiday season? Just make sure that it’s your actual family, and not your other family—the Duttons.

If you haven’t caught on yet, Yellowstone will take a short break after Sunday’s episode. But don’t fear, there’s still tons of Yellowstone to get excited for. Part Two of Season Five will return with another seven episodes of Rip-roaring drama (get it?), along with the 1923 prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Cowboys don’t have time to rest, but TV cowboys? Well, they’re allowed to give us a bit of a break. Luckily, we don’t have to operate by the grazing season.

When Will Season Five Part Two Premiere?

Yellowstone Season Five is not so much a Part Two as it a short reprieve during the holidays. The second half of the season will premiere on January 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network. The series will run for another seven episodes. Meanwhile, the Dutton family will figure out how to sell their cattle, keep their enemies at bay, and book their next country music headliners for all these parties they’re having. Maybe they can get their own Luke Grimes—who plays Kayce Dutton—to perform his upcoming new song, “No Horse to Ride.”

What Will Happen in Part Two?

While I can’t predict how the season will end, the Dutton family will certainly have problems knocking on their door when we return. John’s son, Jamie, is planning to impeach him and take the governorship. What’s worse, he’s sleeping with the enemy—the conniving Sarah Atwood from Market Equities. Thomas Rainwater isn’t too happy with the lack of attention John has shown the reservation, and he also has U.S. Fish and Wildlife Park officers breathing down his neck after accidentally killing endangered wolves. “When I stepped into that world, I wanted there to be real consequences,” creator Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about writing Yellowstone. “I wanted to never, ever shy away from, This was the price.”

We’ll see just what those consequences have in store for the Dutton family when we return in 2023.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found at CBR, Spin, Insider, and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.