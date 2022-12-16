FAA Issues Final Environmental Assessment of Amazon Drone Plans





Amazon is one step closer to starting its drone package delivery service in College Station.

Tim Neeley, College Station’s Business Development Manager, says the Federal Aviation Administration looked at numerous factors during its final environmental assessment.

“Environmental impact, pollution, climate, noise, light, historical archelogy, land use, and a lot of other factors as well,” says Neeley.

Neeley says the FAA found “no significant impact” in the assessment allowing Amazon to move forward in the process.

“They’ll continue to work through the larger FAA approval process, which this was a step of. And in addition, they are also looking forward to opportunities for continual community engagement,” says Neeley.

College Station is one of the first two launch cities for Amazon Prime Air’s drone delivery service.

CLICK HERE to read the FAA’s Final Environmental Assessment.

Click below to hear Tim Neeley visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

