Fan Favorite Call of Duty Character “Echo 3–1” Makes a Surprising

The brand new mode in Raid is finally available to be experienced by Call of Duty Modern Warfare II fans. Recently released Season 1 Reloaded update brought a lot of fresh content. Eventually, it has also introduced the players to this long-rumored mode.

While there are numerous surprises in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s latest update, like Operator Gaz making a comeback, there’s a little twist in the tale that no one saw coming. The first Atomgrad Raid in the ongoing season also brings back another fan favorite Operator. Well, this character is none other than Alex himself.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: Alex is alive in the series, reveals the first Raid Episode

Alex Keller was first introduced in 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare game from Infinity Ward. Despite many changes, compared to the original trilogy, this title ended up becoming a celebrated blockbuster. With that, many of its new characters also succeeded in winning over the fans’ hearts like Farah, Captain Price, and Gaz. Alex was also among them.

From being a CIA agent to becoming an ally of Farah’s group, Alex’s arc was highly appreciated by Call of Duty players who went through the Campaign, three years ago. Although it seemed that he was dead at the end of the story, that wasn’t the case at all.

Because Alex Keller (call sign “Echo 3-1”) has finally made a grand return in 2022’s Modern Warfare II. It looks like the team of developers at Infinity Ward wanted to keep this comeback a complete secret. That’s why they didn’t mention the Operator even once before the official launch of this year’s Call of Duty premium.

His appearance was recently spotted by a famous YouTuber Dan Allan. While playing the first Raid of MWII, he found out that the Operator is, in fact, alive but his exact location is still a mystery.

Players who want to witness this scene themselves can get it by entering the Atomgrad Raid. However, to be eligible to play its Episode, they will have to get a Raid assessment by completing some tasks. After that, they can reach to the aforementioned cutscene, showcasing Alex in Modern Warfare II.

What are your thoughts on this mind-boggling surprise from the makers? Don’t forget to share your reactions. Let us know in the comments down below.

