FIFA announce new 32-team Club World Cup tournament

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed football’s lead governing body are pushing ahead with plans to expand the Club World Cup. In it’s current format the competition contains seven teams from six different confederations but that is set to change in 2025 when yet more football will be added to an already-packed schedule.

The tournament usually takes place every December but this year plans were shelved to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar, although the tournament will still go ahead next year.

Morocco, who defied the odds to reach the World Cup semi-finals, are set to stage the showpiece which will now take place in February following the lay-off.

But from 2025 up to 32 teams will feature and while it’s unconfirmed how each federation will be represented it’s believed 12 sides from Europe, six from CONCACAF/South America, six from Africa, six from Asia and two other invited sides will make up the picture.

Infantino already revealed that a new four-team event called ‘World Series’ will also be coming soon and will represent teams from different confederations.