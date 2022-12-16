Flight attendant explains how passengers ‘waste time’

Jane added: “Think before you ask a question or press that call bell. Crew don’t know your exact location at every point of the journey.

“The onboard moving map is the best source of this information. Crew are not able to see into the future and predict how the rest of your journey will pan out if there is a delay.

“On shorter flights, time is of the essence with the service so any unnecessary trivial questions during the service waste valuable time.”

On the majority of planes, cabin crew can be summoned using a call button by the passenger’s seat.