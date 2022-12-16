Florida deputy dresses as Grinch, gives onions to school zone

One deputy in Marathon, Florida, has a unique — and smelly — way to remind motorists to slow down in a school zone.

Several motorists caught speeding in an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway have received an onion from a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy dressed as the popular Dr. Seuss character the Grinch, the Associated Press reported.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the police force, thought up the uniquely odorous concept more than 20 years ago, said the AP.

“Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch,” the outlet also said.

Those speeding beyond that range will likely receive a costly ticket.

“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo told the outlet.

“We want people to slow down.”

Caputo dresses up as the Grinch to give motorists a “gift,” he told the AP, but also to call attention “in a nice way” to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.

“I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”

“It catches them off guard,” Caputo said.

“But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they will take the onion,” he added.

“And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”

School zone speed limits are there “to protect kids during recess, before school and after school,” according to Getdismissed.com, a website offering advice on whether to fight a ticket.

“Children are less cautious and think less when it comes to darting out in the middle of the road,” the website also said.

“So,” the site continued, “it only makes sense that drivers need to go slower, so they have enough time to stop in case a child steps into the street.”

Average fines for speeding in a school zone are as follows, according to that website: $280 for driving one-to-15 mph over the speed limit; $409 for driving 16-25mph over the speed limit; and $532+ for driving 25mph or more over the limit.

While the Florida deputy chose a lighthearted approach to deter speeding in school zones, the failure to use caution in marked zones and crosswalks can lead to tragic consequences.

An eight-year-old boy died in September of this year after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in a crosswalk in Orange County, California, Fox11 in Los Angeles reported.

Bradley Rofer was “passing the crosswalk” when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150, the site reported at the time.

“The pickup driver remained on the scene and cooperated with officers,” the site noted.

Investigators do not suspect that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, the site also said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.