Floyd Franklin Langdon Jr., 88, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Presbyterian Homes of Kentucky at Helmwood Nursing Home.

He was born March 9, 1934, in Valley Station, the middle child of three. He was a proud Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Thuban AKA-19 during the mid-1950s. He worked as a carpenter with his father and together they built many houses and buildings around Hardin and Jefferson counties. He retired from International Harvester and spent most of his time gardening and taking care of their property in Meade County. He loved fishing with his dad, his son and his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Martha Maye Langdon; his parents, Floyd Franklin Sr. and Bertha Rea Langdon; one sister, Betty Atcher; and his daughter-in-law, Tammy Langdon.

He is survived by his children, Tina Cox (Daniel) of Elizabethtown, Travis Langdon of Louisville, Trisha Nutt (Rob) of Radcliff, Tracy Hawkins (Jason) of Cecilia and David Langdon (Teresa) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one sister, Gloria Perkins (Russell) of Louisville; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our gratitude and sincere appreciation to our Helmwood and Hosparus families. The care and love you gave to our parents the last few years has been incredible. You truly became a part of our family and we never can thank you enough.

The funeral for Mr. Langdon is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky in Elizabethtown.

Condolences may be expressed online at chismfamilyfunerals.com.