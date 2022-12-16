France hit by double World Cup injury scare on top of illness

“We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn’t spread but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against it. We separated him from others and Adrien as well.”

Konate and Youssouf Fofana were drafted into the France team to face Morocco but if Konate, Varane, Hernandez, Rabiot and Tchouameni were all unavailable for the final at the Lusail Stadium then Deschamps would be down to bare bones. Arsenal’s William Saliba would likely make his second World Cup appearance alongside either Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard or Axel Disasi.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could deputise at left-back, similarly to when he played in defence in the group stage defeat to Tunisia, and either Matteo Guendouzi or Jordan Veretout could come into the midfield alongside Fofana.