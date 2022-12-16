France impose ‘very strict’ rules as five players hit by illness





France’s World Cup final preparations have been hit by a flu-like bug which has laid low two more key players. Manchester United’s Raphael Varane and central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate, of Liverpool, have joined the sick list.

That has prompted the French to introduce Covid-like social distancing measures in their camp to prevent further infections ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash with Lionel Messi and Argentina. France are looking to win their second successive World Cup and their third ever. But defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed Wednesday’s semi-final against Morocco with the bug and Kingsley Coman has also gone down with it. Varane and Konate have joined the number of those infected since then. “The sick players are in their rooms. We’re washing our hands all the time with hygiene gel. And we try to keep the social distancing thing in place too. We’re very strict on these rules,” said France striker Randal Kolo Muani, who scored in the semi-final. MUST READ: David Beckham finally addresses Qatar promotion deal in statement

“I went to see the players – with my mask obviously,” said Dembele. “We stick together. For us, the staff and the players, we’re not worried; we’re just taking precautions. We are not scared of the virus. Dayot and Adrien had a headache and tummy but they’ve had tea, ginger and honey which helped them a lot. “We’re not preoccupied with it. Hopefully everyone will be fully fit.” Dembele added of France’s chances and facing former Barcelona team-mate Messi: “I think everyone wants to win the World Cup. It is true Messi has not had that trophy but we are here to represent our country and I hope it will be a really big game and I hope it is France that win. “We are the French team, we are in a World Cup final, we are fighting for our country, the team. The road we have been on and all the players want the French people to be proud of us. It would be great for Lionel to win but we want to win.”