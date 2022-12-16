France World Cup camp rocked as ‘two more struck down with

France duo Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate have become the latest players to fall ill from a virus ahead of this weekend’s historic World Cup final meeting with Argentina, according to reports. A sickness bug has swept through the French ranks over the last few days, with Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman and Adrien Rabiot missing the semi-final victory over Morocco as a result of the illness spreading throughout the group.

The total number of cases has now risen to five, with just over 48 hours until France do battle with Argentina as they look to become the first team to secure back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Konate is understood to be suffering to a greater degree than Varane as things stand, according to The Telegraph, and it remains to be seen whether either man will be able to recover in time for Sunday’s match at Lusail Stadium.

