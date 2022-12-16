Friday SpaceX Falcon 9 launch to be followed by another on

Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

SpaceX closed out another week with a Falcon 9 launch on Friday, Dec. 16. Lifting off at 5:48 p.m. the 230-foot tall rocket lofted two communications spacecraft to orbit for Luxembourg satellite operator SES.

Friday’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch marked the 55th from Florida’s Space Coast this year.

Stacked inside the Falcon 9’s protective payload fairing were the O3b mPower 1 and 2 spacecraft built for SES by Boeing. O3b stands for “other three billion,” which refers to the world population without access to broadband internet. SpaceX did not give a reason why liftoff was delayed until the end of the 87-minute launch window, Friday.

Shortly after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster somersaulted to land aboard a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It marked the completion of the booster’s eighth trip to space and back.

Friday’s Florida launch followed another SpaceX mission which took off about 11 hours prior from the company’s California launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

That mission propelled NASA’s SWOT spacecraft to orbit — a satellite built to observe nearly all the water on our planet’s surface. A short time later the Falcon 9 first-stage booster completed a land-based recovery at a nearby landing zone.

More launch action still to come

SpaceX’s next launch is set to be an internal Starlink mission from Pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center. It will boost another batch of the company’s internet-beaming satellites to join the more than 3,000 already in orbit.

With liftoff targeted for 4:32 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, it’s set to be the 56th mission to launch from Florida’s Space Coast this year shattering recent yearly launch records.

After that, a pause in launch activity. Through the holiday, launch providers and the Eastern Range collaborate with the Federal Aviation Administration to open air space along the East Coast to minimize delays for commercial air travel.

Don’t count on SpaceX to slow down for long though. It’s possible that one more Falcon 9 mission could squeak in between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Expected to be a Transporter mission, it will be another internal one for SpaceX. Transporter missions are designed to take dozens of payloads to orbit for a variety of customers, helping bring down per-payload costs. When it’s slated to take off though, has not yet been confirmed.

Follow Florida Today’s live coverage of Saturday’s Starlink launch beginning 90 minutes before at https://www.floridatoday.com/space/.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

