Friday SpaceX Falcon 9 launch to be followed by another on


SpaceX closed out another week with a Falcon 9 launch on Friday, Dec. 16. Lifting off at 5:48 p.m. the 230-foot tall rocket lofted two communications spacecraft to orbit for Luxembourg satellite operator SES.

Friday’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch marked the 55th from Florida’s Space Coast this year.

Stacked inside the Falcon 9’s protective payload fairing were the O3b mPower 1 and 2 spacecraft built for SES by Boeing. O3b stands for “other three billion,” which refers to the world population without access to broadband internet. SpaceX did not give a reason why liftoff was delayed until the end of the 87-minute launch window, Friday.





