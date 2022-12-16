Full list of groups eligible for £900 cost of living payment

This will include people eligible for the following benefits.

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement.

The payments will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

To qualify for payment earlier in the year, people had to be claiming and receiving one of the specified benefits during a certain week, determined by the Government.

However, the DWP and HMRC have said they will provide further detail on the timing of each of these payments and eligibility dates in due course.

One recent update has been made since the new payments were announced last month.

In a statement tabled on November 29, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, Jonathan Ashworth MP, asked the DWP if it will take steps to ensure that the means-tested cost of living payment will not exclude benefit claimants whose Universal Credit payments have been reduced to a nil award as a result of a sanction.

Addressing the question on December 2, DWP minister Mims Davies MP clarified that legislation of the 2023-24 cost of living payments will be brought forward in “due course”, before confirming that those who may have received a nil award could still be eligible if they were still in receipt of other elements of the benefit.

Ms Davies’s statement reads: “Claimants who were sanctioned but still had an entitlement to a Universal Credit payment of at least 1p for an assessment period ending during the qualifying periods would have been eligible to receive a 2022-23 Cost of Living Payment.”