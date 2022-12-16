Gauff, Fernandez, Raducanu to open 2023 in Auckland

World No.7 Coco Gauff will open her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year-old American is the top seed at the WTA 250 event, which returns to the calendar after a two-year absence on Jan. 2.

Joining Gauff at the top of the entry list are the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova (by special ranking), 2016 Champion Sloane Stephens, and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ranked No.75, will also begin her season in Auckland. At No.93, Caty McNally is the last direct entry into the main draw.

Who’s playing where in Week 1: United Cup | Adelaide 1

“It was probably one of my favorite tournaments that I’ve ever played and Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to go back,” Gauff said. “I chose to return because I love the tournament so much.

“I definitely missed it with COVID and I wasn’t sure they were going to bring it back.”

Fifteen-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin have been granted wildcards. Brenda will join her older sister Linda, who earned direct entry in the main draw.

Linda Fruhvirtova the latest teenager making a splash on tour

Auckland returns to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, when Serena Williams won her final WTA title by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final. The last two were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Main Draw Entry List:

No.7 Coco Gauff

No.22 (SR) Karolina Muchova

No.37 Sloane Stephens

No.40 Leylah Fernandez

No.44 Bernarda Pera

No.50 Wang Xiyu

No. 57 Danka Kovinic

No.59 Madison Brengle

No.64 Zhu Lin

No.65 Rebecca Marino

No.66 Elisabetta Cocciaretto

No.70 Tatjana Maria

No.73 Tereza Martincova

No.75 Emma Raducanu

No.77 Linda Fruhvirtova

No.80 Anna Blinkova

No.83 Jula Grabher

No.84 Dalma Galfi

No.85 Tamara Zidansek

No.86 Wang Xinyu

No.87 Lauren Davis

No.93 Caty McNally

*Ranking as of entry list deadline