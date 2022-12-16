Genealogy leads to rape suspect’s arrest in Cecil Co., case dates

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — After more than two decades, investigators tracked down an alleged rapist, 48-year-old Bryant White, in his Edgewood apartment catching he and his wife totally off guard.

“We’ve been married three years. I’ve known him five, and this is a shock to people who have known him longer, his family, no one… everyone is in shock,” said Bryant’s wife, who did not want us to show her face or to use her name for this report.

It was along Interstate 95 in Cecil County where a truck driver spotted a woman who was naked and badly beaten back in April of 2002 and dialed 911.

Troopers learned the 20-year-old woman had been raped and left for dead in a ditch just off Frenchtown Road near Port Deposit.

Maryland State Police investigators had DNA evidence collected from the victim’s clothing, but over the years, they could never get a match in the state system.

“It was 20 years later when one of our investigators decided to open up this case, which involved an attempted murder and an alleged rape,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police. “He decided to open up this case, because of the advancements in DNA and our relationship with our federal law enforcement officers who have incredible resources to help locate the perpetrator of this crime.”

Resources like family genealogy from the FBI Baltimore division.

It appears no amount of time could erase that connection to a 48-year-old man’s hidden past.

“I would think that I’m a better judge of character,” said Bryant’s wife. “You know, I would not have married him if I even had an inclination that he would be capable of something like that.”