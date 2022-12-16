Gimbutis Partners with DecentWorld for Metaverse Marketing

DecentWorld, a Swiss metaverse digital real estate and gaming platform, announced a web3 marketing partnership with luxury jewelry and watch brand Gimbutis. Through this partnership, Gimbutis is tapping into the opportunity to advertise their stunning collections of jewelry and watches in DecentWorld’s expansive virtual world. This marks their first foray into reaching their clients via metaverse technology.



Gimbutis, a brand with a solid presence in the luxury market, is forward-thinking to experiment with new ways to showcase their products. The growing popularity of metaverse platforms and the increasing number of users spending time in virtual environments, present a unique opportunity for companies to reach and engage new and web3 savvy audiences. The partnership also allows Gimbutis to foster a deeper connection with their customers.

“We are excited to partner with DecentWorld and to be able to advertise our products in their virtual world,” said Romas Gimbutis, founder of Gimbutis. “We believe that this partnership will help us connect with our customers in a more personal and engaging way, and we are looking forward to showcasing our collections in a truly unique environment.”

Future of Online Ads

The DecentWorld metaverse platform offers companies new ways to interact with their customers in ways seen as less intrusive or annoying as is usually done online. Ads during the Web 1.0 era were synonymous with spam. Web 2.0 saw the birth of targeted advertisements, which attracted attention at first by catering to people’s specific needs and hobbies, seemingly integrating themselves into their social media feeds, but have since become more intrusive.

Web3 offers companies ways to interact with customers that wouldn’t be intrusive, to create a connection that would be reciprocal as opposed to forced. Through the use of virtual billboards and other immersive advertising techniques, DecentWorld aims to showcase products and services in a way that is truly unique and captivating.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gimbutis and to provide them with a platform to showcase their beautiful collections of jewelry and watches in a novel and modern way,” said Liucija Lenkauskaite-Stankevice, Project Lead at DecentWorld. “The metaverse is the future of advertising, and we are excited to be the gateway into the metaverse for the Gimbutis brand.”

Seeing a billboard while zipping around the 3D environment of DecentWorld on your scooter, or noticing an impressive watch on your friend’s avatar – these interactions create genuine interest in people without making their metaverse experience feel more annoying. Through this partnership, DecentWorld and Gimbutis will continue to push the boundaries of advertising and help pave the way for a more immersive and interactive future.

About DecentWorld

DecentWorld is a Swiss metaverse digital real estate and gaming platform built on blockchain technology to introduce a next-generation web3 experience. DecentWorld 3D Downtown Dubai experience hosts entertaining play-to-earn minigames and has metaverse marketing placements all over the city. The platform also allows members to mint and trade digital Street NFTs, which can then be combined into Collections and staked. DecentWorld also stands for trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

