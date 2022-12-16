Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste.

But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably.

Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute. Its community activities coordinator Brenna Deal says they have lots of reusable and sustainable gifts at their store. And they’ve been sharing zero-waste gift ideas on their social media pages.

Deal says one way you can minimize waste is by using newspapers or reusing old gift bags. She says every bit makes a difference.

“The small steps that we make every single day, they lead to big changes. If you continuously reuse your Christmas gift bags, over the course of years, that’s going to make a big difference toward our environment and that’s why we’re all here. We’re all living on the same planet. There is no planet b, so we should take of the one that we have,” said Deal.

Rethink’s store is open Wednesday through Friday, from 12 to 6, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 3.

For more information, visit Rethink Inc. on their website.