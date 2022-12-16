Government scraps its target to improve overall water quality

But the targets were met with widespread criticism from green groups for a watering down of ambitions earlier outlined by the department.

Calls from conservation groups to set a target to improve overall water quality were ignored, and all water related targets were pushed back to 2038, which Defra said was a result of the delay in releasing the ambitions.

Only 15 per cent of England’s rivers meet standards set for good ecological status, a figure that has barely changed in recent years, because of a combination of sewage, agricultural and urban run-off pollution.

The Wildlife Trusts, among others, had called for a target of at least 75 per cent of rivers, streams and other freshwater bodies to reach an overall “clean waters” status by 2042.

It said that without such a binding target, it was unlikely that there would be improvements except on a few specific pollutants the Government has set specific targets on. These include a target to reduce metals pollution from abandoned mines and reducing pollution from agriculture by 40 per cent by 2038.

Defra argues that it is already subject to the legally binding target under the Water Framework Directive to achieve good ecological status in England’s water bodies.

‘Short-sighted and irresponsible’

Tim Farron MP, the Liberal Democrat’s environment spokesman, said the Government must “U-turn immediately” on its lack of ambition.

“Weakening these targets is an embarrassment and a betrayal,” he said. “Once again, the Conservative Government has demonstrated just how short-sighted and irresponsible they really are.”

Among other targets that have been watered down is the woodland cover target, which had been reduced from an earlier ambition of 17.5 per cent.

“Why were these targets so delayed with nothing to show for it?” asked Megan Corton Scott, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK. “It’s shameful that after such a huge public outcry over environmental protections, this consultation appears to have been used as nothing more than a box-ticking exercise by a Government that hasn’t listened to the public.”

The Government said it would also set a target of reducing levels of PM2.5 air pollution to 10 µg per m-3 by 2040, later than the deadline of 2030.

“This is disappointing news and a huge missed opportunity for improving public health,” said Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, a special adviser on air quality for the Royal College of Physicians.

“Around 40,000 deaths are attributable to exposure to outdoor air pollution every year in the UK, demonstrating the need for urgent and ambitious action to go further and faster in our efforts to improve air quality in this country.

The targets were released as Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Secretary, appeared at the UN meeting on biodiversity in Montreal.

She said: “We are committed to leaving our natural world in a better state for future generations, and today we are laying the foundations that will help deliver on this commitment.

“These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment, as well as help tackle climate change.”