Grandad decks home in £30k Christmas decorations





Jason Hoban has spent every Christmas for the past 25 years decorating his family home in Feltham, West London in an exorbitant amount of festive lights. Despite the fear of sky-high energy bills, Mr Hoban and his family have managed to deck the house once again this year. Speaking to MyLondon, Mr Hoban estimates that the family have spent around £30,000 on festive lights over the years.

He revealed the 25-year-strong festive tradition is all in the name of charity. The heartbroken father said the lights are in memory of his son, Tommy, who passed away when he was almost five years old to MSD (multiple sulfatase deficiency). Mr Hoban emotionally describes how Tommy always adored Christmas lights. The family have since used the light display to raise money for a children's hospice charity, Shooting Star Children's Hospice.

Over the last decade alone he has raised almost £30,000 for the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice. In 2021 alone, the family raised £8,900 from visitors enjoying their Christmas lights, but Mr Hoban is not convinced the family will reach that amount this year. However, the Hounslow family revealed that with many in the country suffering from the cost of living crisis, the donations to the hospice charity are down this year. He said: “I was hoping to beat it this year, but we’ve normally taken in a lot more by now. “I’ve noticed a massive difference in the donations compared to last year, it’s massively dropped by a hell of a lot. “Compared to last year, it’s about a quarter maybe even less.”

However, the family claims they have beaten the skyrocketing energy costs by switching to LED lights which use much less electricity than massive rope light silhouettes.. He added that rising energy bills had taken its toll on others who typically decorate their homes: “I know of a few people who normally do it, but they haven’t done it this year because of the energy prices.” The decorating is often a Hoban family tradition, with Mr Hoban’s grandson even getting involved in the action. Many of the items on display are home-made by the family, including a log cabin this year for visitors to enjoy. Mr Hoban’s home can be found on Longford Avenue in Hounslow and is normally lit up from 5pm most evenings. The online hospice charity fundraiser can be found here.