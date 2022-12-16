Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Finally Has A Teaser Trailer And There

Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Greta and Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to follow Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as Barbie changed the landscape for children’s toys. The plot is still pretty under wraps, but we know for certain the cast is stacked and the visuals are amazing. The film also marks the first time a live-action Barbie movie has been made.