Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Finally Has A Teaser Trailer And There

Oh, hello! I feel like for MONTHS we’ve been talking about the upcoming film, Barbie. I mean, there have been so many photos of the cast filming and everyone is so excited for it to finally hit theaters in summer 2023.
Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Greta and Noah Baumbach, Barbie is set to follow Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as Barbie changed the landscape for children’s toys. The plot is still pretty under wraps, but we know for certain the cast is stacked and the visuals are amazing. The film also marks the first time a live-action Barbie movie has been made.
Alongside Margot and Ryan, the film also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and so many more. Yes, it’s literally a dream cast.
The first trailer for the film opens with voiceover explaining how children have always played with baby dolls, until Barbie came along.
And literally the opening is an homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, complete with narration as Barbie enters the desolate landscape.
It’s literally a perfect recreation.
Also, when we first see Margot as Barbie, she’s wearing the outfit the first Barbie wore when the toy was launched by Mattel in 1959.
Like, it’s the perfect side-by-side:
This will literally be me in the theater watching this movie:
From the homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, we get a glimpse at Barbie’s dream world, complete with various Barbie houses and more.
Then we finally get to see some of the cast in action. We’ve got Kingsley, Ryan, and Ncuti striking poses as other Ken dolls.
A look at Issa as a president Barbie (at least, that’s what it looks like).
Simu hits the trailer as a dancing version of Ken.
And then, the teaser ends with Margot done up in full Barbie glam. In a recent interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series alongside Carey Mulligan, Margot teased Barbie and working with Greta, saying, “I’ve been working on it for about four or five years now — it’s a LuckyChap project [Margot’s production company, which was founded in 2014].”
She continued, saying, “We went after Greta. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no …. So thank God she said yes. She’s just brilliant.”
Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023
