Hamza Yassin’s Strictly success partly due to hidden condition

“If you put me in front of a lion charging me with a camera I’m like, ‘Cool.’

“I know what that’s going to do and I am confident with that, whereas here I’m in clothes that I would never normally wear, I’m doing stuff that I wouldn’t normally do.

“And I don’t hear the music, believe it or not, I actually feel the music.”

Addressing a condition which has actually aided him to perfect the skill, he added: “So for me, confidence is a tough thing, but I feel that my dyslexia helps me out with my dancing.”