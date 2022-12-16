Harry’s close bond with Eugenie laid bare in moment with Archie

Prince Harry, 38, laid bare his close bond with his cousin Princess Eugenie, 32, during the second part of his Netflix docuseries. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter also appeared to spend time with her cousin in California as she featured in the final episode of ‘Harry & Meghan’. During her visit to the Golden State, Eugenie was spotted attending the Super Bowl in February.
In a clip with Archie, Harry added: “You gotta grab him, Eugenie. You gotta grab him!”
He laughed: “Trousers are falling down.”
The pair sat in premium seats at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams narrowly defeated Cincinnati Bengals.
She also played with little Archie at an undisclosed beach and enjoyed a bike ride alongside Harry.
