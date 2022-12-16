‘Heartbreaking’ Diana photo ‘proves’ Harry and Meghan’s media

TalkTV hosts Nicola Thorp, Kevin O’Sullivan, Ester Krakue, Penny Smith and Ian Collins disused the last three episodes of Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The hosts expressed their shock at a “heartbreaking” photo of Princess Diana which featured in the series.
Speaking about the episodes, Nicola said: “Harry also drew comparisons between how Meghan and his mother were treated by the media.
“He spoke about lies behind closed doors in the Royal Family to keep up appearances, saying his crying mother was given just 30 seconds to compose herself, before smiling photographers and crowds of public events.”
In the Netflix special, Harry said: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.
“Back in the day, my mum was in the back of a car going through engagement in floods of tears and then my dad, saying we’re almost there, 30 seconds to wipe the tears away, slap on some makeup, and then the door opens and smile. Everything’s fine. And flash, flash, flash…”
Nicola continued: “That photo of Diana there was absolutely heartbreaking, none of us really believed that it was Diana at first.”
Penny interjected: “I checked I said, ‘Can we just check that isn’t from The Crown?’ Because we’ve never seen that photograph.
“Gosh, it’s gobsmacking that photograph with Princess Diana in absolute tears and she knows that the press are there and all those people waiting to see her.”
“Interesting none of us here had seen it before we watched the documentary,” Nicola said.
“But ultimately we’re just comparing the way that women are treated in the Royal Family.”
She claimed: “We haven’t really had a male royal partner. We’ve had the Queen for 70 years, but the Queen’s never going to be treated with suspicion or rumour because she is the Queen.
“The only people who’ve really married into the Royal Family are female.
“You look at Sarah Ferguson, Diana, the way that these women have spoken about their experiences.”
