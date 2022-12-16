Henry Cavill Reportedly Attached To Warhammer 40K Series For

Categories
It’s been a hell of a week for Henry Cavill, who announced he wouldn’t be returning to the role of Superman, with reports he also would not be returning to his previous role in Netflix’s Witcher series. It seems another nerdy franchise is on the horizon for Cavill, with the actor attached to star in and executive produce a TV adaptation of Warhammer 40K for Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No other names are attached to the project at present, and with Amazon still in talks to acquire the rights to the tabletop franchise, it’s likely it will be a while before the series makes it to production. Amazon is reportedly finalising the rights deal with Games Workshop after months of negotiation and competition from rival companies.

Warhammer 40K is a tabletop game that takes place in a dark, dystopian setting, 40,000 years in the future. The game features multiple factions–including the humans’ Imperium of Man, the elven Aeldari, skeletal androids called Necron, and alien races including Orks, Tyranids, and the T’au–who are all locked in a brutal and neverending war.

Cavill has talked about his love for Warhammer before, discussing the process of painting minis and playing tabletop campaigns in multiple interviews. He’s also said Total War: Warhammer 2 is a favorite game of his, having played through six different times with six different races.

