Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend in 2022 and Henry Cavill Dating and

Henry Cavill is a full-blown heartthrob, and lately he’s been a heartbreaker to some fans because he’s head over heels for his longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The British actor, who parted from The Witcher and DCEU franchises, just announced his partnership with Viscuso on Warhammer 40,000. The pair first made their red carpet debut at the October 2022 premiere of Enola Holmes 2.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso at the “Enola Holmes 2” premiere in October 2022 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Get to know Henry Cavill’s girlfriend and find out who else the hunk has dated through the years.

Who is Henry Cavill dating?

Henry Cavill is dating Natalie Viscuso. The pair went public in April 2021, when Cavill posted a photo playing chess with Viscuso, who he called his “beautiful and brilliant love.”

Was Henry Cavill married to Kaley Cuoco?

Not even close! Cavill dated The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco briefly in July 2013. However, the couple split just 12 days after the news of their relationship—and photos of them hand-in-hand going grocery shopping—went public.

Is Natalie Viscuso an actress?

Viscuso isn’t an actress, but she does work in TV and film. She is the vice president of Vertigo Entertainment—and she starred in an episode of My Super Sweet 16 on MTV in 2005, where her family’s wealth, including a $5 million home and a fleet of Bentleys and Ferraris, was on full display.

Is Henry Cavill still in a relationship?

Indeed! Cavill and Viscuso are still together, both personally and professionally.

Are Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso still together 2022?

Cavill and Viscuso are going strong as of this writing in December 2022. In fact, on Dec. 16, 2022, Cavill announced that he and Viscuso would work together on Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon Prime Video. He called the partnership “a blessing beyond words.”

Is Henry Cavill getting married?

Cavill hasn’t made any announcements regarding an engagement, let alone a marriage. That said, he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso seem serious, so who knows what the future holds for them?

Cavill dated student Tara King from roughly October 2015 to May 2016 after meeting at a nightclub.

The couple hit several red carpets together throughout their romance, including the Vanity Fair Oscar party and the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere. Cavill said the relationship was a steady one, but that he did get frustrated when women would hit on him in front of King.

“I mean, if a girl shouts something like, ‘Oi, love, fancy a shag?’ to me as I walk past, I do sometimes wonder how she’d feel if a builder said that to her,” he told The Sunday Times. “Although, of course, I wouldn’t feel physically threatened, as she might.” He added, “I’ve heard some things in my time, I have to say. I’d best not say what. I don’t mind it—not unless I’m with my girlfriend and someone is being complimentary to me in order to disrespect her. People who don’t respect other people’s feelings really get my goat.”

Henry Cavill and Tara King in February 2016 Karwai Tang/WireImage

King was 18 years old when she and Cavill first began dating and was 19 by the time they split in May 2016.

“People say age is just a number. It’s actually real and true sign of someone’s maturity,” Cavill told Elle of his age gap with King. “But in this case, she’s fantastic.”

Henry Cavill and Gina Carano in February 2013 Jeff Vespa/VF13/WireImage

Cavill dated Gina Carano, former MMA fighter turned actress, off and on from September 2012 through 2014—with Cavill taking up with Cuoco briefly during one of their “off-again” periods.

A source said during their relationship that the pair had “an instant connection” and that Carano said she and Cavill had “a good thing going,” and the pair even got a dog together before they split.

What happened to Henry Cavill and Gina Carano?

Neither Carano nor Cavill has spoken publicly about why they called it quits.

Cavill reportedly began dating Carano in September 2012. They first split sometime before July 2013, when he was with Cuoco, and reunited in October 2013. Their breakup was announced in December 2014.

