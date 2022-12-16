Here’s the 5 most explosive moments from Harry & Meghan vol 2

1. Meghan’s miscarriage

Meghan went into the heartbreak of losing her baby while she and Prince Harry tried to deal with the fallout from leaving behind the Royal Family.

Prince Harry went on to lash out at the media for their role, adding: “Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? Course we don’t.

“But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Meghan also bravely spoke out about the stress she’d felt in the lead-up to the miscarriage.