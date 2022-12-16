Hippo swallows two year old boy before vomiting him back out

A two-year-old boy was swallowed and spat out by a hippo while playing near his home in Uganda. Paul Iga was clenched in the mouth of the animal 800 yards away from the edge of Lake Edward.

The hippo had gotten hold of the toddler from the head and swallowed half of his body before a local man noticed and started throwing stones at the animal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The animal was taken aback by the attack and vomited up the child — before going back in to the water.

“It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” police added.

While Paul was injured and taken to a clinic for treatment, he miraculously survived.