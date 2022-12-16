Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Texas legend Willie Nelson team up

“Shotgun Willie” may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he’ll be a “Sharp Dressed Man.” Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Houston rock giants ZZ Top and Willie Nelson will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.

While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.

Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without his pianist and sister, Bobbie, who passed away in 2022. ZZ Top also lost a beloved member of the band in recent years when bassist and founding member Dusty Hill passed away in 2021. Elwood Francis stepped into the role for ZZ Top’s recent tours, which have included mostly Texas stops of late.

Nelson was recently nominated for four Grammys in the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Solo Performance (“Live Forever” Willie Nelson); Best Country Song (“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” along with Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton); Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time); and Best Roots Gospel Album (The Willie Nelson Family).

The shows will take place on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, both starting at 8 pm (doors at 6:30 pm). Tickets are already on pre-sale through the venue’s website (sign up for the venue’s newsletter to receive the pre-sale code).

Super fans can also purchase special VIP packages. A ZZ Top Gold Premium Ticket Package available directly through the venue’s ticketing site includes one GA standing ticket, early entry, a limited edition concert poster, and a copy of ZZ Top’s “RAW” Standard Edition LP. Meanwhile, members of Nelson’s Club Luck Presale can nab a special VIP package consisting of a seated ticket with early entry, loads of exclusive Willie Nelson merchandise and keepsakes, an MP3 digital download of the live show, and more.