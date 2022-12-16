How Audi is Reinventing its Car Wheel Design through Artificial

If you are a Car and AI lover, you need to know this latest update on Audi using AI

What is not possible today in this Data and AI driven World.Audi is Reinventing its car wheel design through Artificial intelligence.

Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) across all divisions is the objective Audi has set for itself as it transitions to a data-driven organisation.

With FelGAN, the business is now using artificial intelligence-based software to provide designers with new sources of inspiration. People that are creative are constantly seeking inspiration. The same is true for the designers at the Audi Design Studio in Ingolstadt who develop new wheels. But where from one should draw this inspiration.

Making the same mistake twice? That is the opening sentence of Audi’s news release describing a new technology the corporation is utilising. Of course, the German manufacturer isn’t trying out novel wheel designs. Rims will continue to be circular for the foreseeable future, but their design may change—at least for Audi.

In order to create new wheels, Audi has begun integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Take note that Audi isn’t completely replacing their designers with machines before you raise your eyebrows and declare that design is the most human procedure in the production of a car.

Instead, Audi designers are drawing inspiration from AI-generated wheel designs using a proprietary technology called FelGAN.The name “FelGAN” is a combination of “GAN,” which stands for Generative Adversarial Networks, and the German word for “rim” (Felge). A unique type of self-learning computer software called a GAN pits two algorithms against one another during the so-called training phase, improving as a result of the competition.

The wheel rim design team at Audi claims that the AI serves as a hub for impromptu ideas. Additionally, it will enable them to share new versions and modifications. The AI-driven tool is said to make it simple for designers of wheel rims to experiment in real time with designs, colours, surfaces, and other characteristics. Audi has added that the development of the new wheel rims is not solely dependent on concepts created by AI technology. The technology can also be fed by the automakers’ designers adding their own artwork and photos to the online experimental platform

Making a prototype of the wheel is the last phase in this design process, which involves translating the digital drawings into something physical. This will be produced with a sophisticated milling machine out of either plastic or aluminium.Future development of the FelGAN technology might result in a thorough AI design platform that would also be an inspiration for designers from other Audi departments.