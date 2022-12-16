How Blood Origin Connects to Netflix’s The Witcher

One of the newest and most engaging fantasy tales to span books, television and video games has been The Witcher. Initially a novel by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series has grown exponentially with multiple sequels and a TV series that’s more aesthetically and narratively in line with the source. But with the success of the new series, there’s also been massive growth that has included an animated film and an upcoming spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.





Part of what has made this universe so interesting for so many has been how it reinvents classic fantasy tropes and lore to create something fresh and unexpected. In doing so, there are now centuries of history that must be explored to better inform the events of the main series and why they’re so important. This is even more crucial when explaining the main race in the spinoff, the Elves. At a glance, The Witcher: Blood Origin is a perfect example of that. However, there are still some questions regarding the series, such as how it will connect to the larger narrative and the main series.

RELATED: The Witcher 3 Drops a Hilarious Story Recap Narrated By… Roach





What Netflix’s The Witcher Is About

The Witcher is set in a universe filled with many races that have centuries of history that has yet to be fully explored. But within this larger narrative is a monster hunter known as Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is known as a Witcher and is a mutant with the training and abilities to hunt many otherworldly monsters that appeared during the Conjunction of the Spheres. For most of his life, Geralt spent his days killing monsters and earning money. But everything changed when a young girl named Ciri came into his life.

Now living a life of prophecy, Geralt must protect and train Ciri to defend herself and fulfill her mysterious destiny. However, their journeys have had them encounter many enemies and allies like Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier. With two seasons under their belt, Ciri is closer to being a strong warrior but may need to learn faster as the second Conjunction of the Spheres may be on the horizon. But in the background, audiences were left with many questions, such as what had happened to the once-proud Elven race.

RELATED: The Witcher 3’s Next-Gen Update Causes Massive PC Issues

How The Witcher: Blood Origin Expands Elven History

On The Witcher, Elves were treated with extreme prejudice, often being enslaved and even having the tips of their ears cut off. But this status wasn’t always the norm for the race, hence their desire to rise up against humans and regain their status. In fact, Elves were one of the earliest races to appear alongside Dwarves and Gnomes and had lived for centuries with respect and reality. That said, once the multiverse’s many creatures appeared on the Continent and were trapped in the Conjunction of the Spheres, everything began to change, not for the better. That said, The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore the race during their heyday centuries before the main series and will also explore the creation of the first Witcher.

Blood Origin should offer some extensive context regarding the Elven race and how their status centuries earlier has fueled modern Elves to fight for a life that was taken from them. But with the threat of another Conjunction of the Spheres on the horizon, it could be time for the Elves to regain their status and create a new empire. While The Witcher: Blood Origin may not provide outright answers for their future, the spinoff will serve to better explain the race and why they can’t stop fighting for what they believe in.

The Witcher: Blood Origin debuts on Netflix Dec. 25.