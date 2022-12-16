How To Play CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid

Modern Warfare 2’s mid-season “Reloaded” update for Season 1 is now live, and the big update added Call of Duty’s first-ever Destiny-style Raid. Unfortunately, you can’t jump in right away, as there are some prerequisites to consider. Here is everything you need to know to play Episode One: Atomgrad.
What are Raids in Modern Warfare 2?
Raids continue the story of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, and this is a trio mode with a mix of stealth, action, and puzzle-solving objectives. Episode One: Atomgrad launched on December 14 with Season 1 Reloaded, and Infinity Ward confirmed a new Raid episode would be added for each future season of Modern Warfare 2, confirming the game would have five seasons total.