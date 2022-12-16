How to Use Apple Music Sing on Your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

With iOS 16.2, Apple introduced Apple Music Sing, a feature in Apple Music that allows you to sing along to your favorite songs. It is currently available to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide.





If you’re looking for new ways to sing your heart out, this guide will walk you through the process of using Apple Music Sing.





What Is Apple Music Sing?

Introduced with iOS 16.2, Apple Music Sing is a feature that allows you to sing along to your favorite songs with real-time lyrics. It uses on-device machine-learning algorithms to separate a song’s vocals and background music in real time, letting you adjust the vocals’ volume so you only focus on your voice.

Apple Music Sing Requirements

While Apple Music Sing is not available on all Apple devices, most users can use this feature. Still, you must meet a few requirements before you start singing. First, these are the devices that support Apple Music Sing:

iPhone 11 or later, running iOS 16.2 or above.

iPad 3rd Generation or newer, running iPadOS 16.2 or above.

Apple TV 4K (2022), running tvOS 16.2 or newer.

At the time of writing, Apple Music Sing isn’t available on Mac. Once you have a supported device, you’ll also need an active Apple Music Subscription. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t available on the Apple Music Voice plan, so you need to figure out which Apple Music plan is best for you.

And if you’re an Android user, we’ve got bad news. Apple Music Sing isn’t available on Android at the time of writing, even if you pay for the right subscription plan.

How to Use Apple Music Sing

Once you have met all the requirements for Apple Music Sing, it’ll be available to you on Apple Music. We’ll show you how to use it on iPhone and iPad, but the process is similar on Apple TV 4K. Here’s how to access and use Apple Music Sing:

Open Apple Music on your iPhone or iPad. Search and play any Apple Music Sing-supported song. Hit the Lyrics (quotation mark) icon on the left bottom. Tap the Sing (mic with stars) icon on the right to enter Apple Music Sing.

When you enter Sing mode, the vocals will be at the lowest volume possible. You can change the volume of the vocals by swiping up and down on the Sing icon.

In addition, instead of Lossless or Dolby Atmos, you’ll see “Sing” under the music track. Moreover, even if you enable Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio on Apple Music, the track will switch to the regular version when you enable Apple Music Sing.

The lyrics get highlighted in real-time, so you know when to sing. Furthermore, if there are multiple artists on a track, the lyrics for them are on opposite sides, dubbed Duet View, which is ideal if you want to sing with someone else.

Apple Music has a dedicated Sing category that includes various songs compatible with Apple Music Sing. You can check out the playlists from the Browse section in the app. You can find good playlists like Party Anthem, Sing the Hits, Iconic Duets, and more.

There are also genre-based playlists if you’re looking for specific genres. Lastly, the Sing feature is not limited to English; you can find it in different languages. You can turn off Apple Music Sing after you’ve satisfied your vocals by tapping on the Sing icon.

Go Karaoke Mode With Apple Music Sing

Apple Music Sing is an excellent feature for singing along to your favorite songs without needing third-party apps. Although Apple hasn’t shared which songs will support this feature, you can always find out by tapping the Lyrics icon and looking for the Sing option.

If you’re an Android user or aren’t subscribed to Apple Music, you can still try some excellent karaoke apps.